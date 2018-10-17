Soccer: Moriyasu hails Japan team chemistry following win over Uruguay

Japan coach Moriyasu

A day after Japan's impressive 4-3 friendly win over Uruguay, manager Hajime Moriyasu on Wednesday lauded his new-look side for their seamless integration of overlapping generations of players.

The victory Tuesday in Saitama was the third in three matches under the new boss and the first combining established players from this summer's World Cup with newer members who have quickly made their mark on the international stage.

"They really melded together," said Moriyasu, who took the reins after Akira Nishino stepped down at the end of the World Cup in Russia.

The new wave -- including 24-year-old Shoya Nakajima, 23-year-old Takumi Minamino and 20-year-old Ritsu Doan -- blended smoothly in attack with the likes of veterans Yuto Nagatomo, Yuya Osako and Hiroki Sakai, as they continually made inroads into the Uruguayan defense.

With Nakajima attracting attention for his aggressive playmaking from the left side, left-back Nagatomo repeatedly made attacking runs down the wing to draw defenders and open up space for the Portimonense midfielder.

Right-back Sakai duplicated the strategy on the opposite side, creating room for right midfielder Doan to operate.

Werder Bremen forward Osako said the movement into attacking territory by the two wingbacks had been integral to Japan's game plan.

"Because of the balance provided by Nagatomo and Sakai, we were able to attack from both sides," Osako said.

Choosing to make just two late substitutions in the win over world No. 5 Uruguay, Moriyasu appears to have settled upon the foundation of his team for the Asian Cup kicking off in January in the United Arab Emirates.

The manager, however, has hinted at further experimentation with his team selections and tactics, including the use of a defensive back three.

A somewhat controversial omission from the World Cup squad, Nakajima has become the lynchpin of Japan's attack under Moriyasu, while Salzburg forward Minamino has delivered a remarkable four goals in his first three starts, beginning with the 3-0 victory over Costa Rica last month.

Groningen midfielder Doan has been equally impressive, combining an incisive attacking game with a nose for winning contested balls in key areas.

Looking further ahead, Moriyasu said he hopes to take a full-strength senior side to the Copa America starting next June in Brazil, when Japan will participate in the South American continental tournament for the second time as an invited nation.

While it was initially thought Japan would send an under-23 squad in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Moriyasu said he wanted his strongest possible side in Brazil.

"I don't know if it will be realized, but I've asked for discussions to take place. We're making arrangements," Moriyasu said.

Because it is not sanctioned by the Asian Football Confederation, clubs have no obligation to release Japanese players to take part in the tournament.

The Japan Football Association would therefore need to negotiate the release of players with their respective J-League or overseas clubs.