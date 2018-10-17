Abe, Macron agree to boost cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Macron-Abe talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Wednesday to boost their countries' cooperation in promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region where China has been increasing its influence.

"Japan and France are both oceanic nations. We would like to join hands for promotion of the open and free Indo-Pacific," Abe told reporters in Paris, while Macron said achieving stability in the region is an important issue.

France possesses territories in the Pacific region, including New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

The two leaders are discussing details of cooperation in their talks at the presidential palace after speaking to the press.

Aside from seeking closer ties for regional stability, Abe and Macron are expected to reaffirm their commitment toward the denuclearization of North Korea and early entry into force of a free trade agreement signed in July between Japan and the European Union.

The Japanese prime minister flew to Paris from Madrid earlier Wednesday as part of his European tour that will take him to Brussels for the two-day Asia-Europe Meeting from Thursday.

Abe is on his first trip to France since Macron took office in May 2017. He had planned to visit Paris in July to attend the opening ceremony of Japonismes 2018, a Japan-themed cultural event, but canceled it to oversee the government response to the heavy rain that hit western Japan.