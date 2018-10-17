Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge to open Tuesday

A mega-bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai will officially open next Tuesday, Hong Kong media reported Wednesday, citing the central government's liaison office in Hong Kong.

President Xi Jinping is "likely" to attend the opening ceremony in Zuhai, on the southern coast of Guangdong Province, but he is not expected to visit Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post said.

It is unknown if the 55-kilometer bridge-cum-tunnel across the Pearl River estuary will also be open to public the same day.

What is being billed as the world's longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing will put the three cities within an hour's drive of each other. Hong Kong has invested HK$120 billion (US$15.3 billion) in the project, the report said.

It would only take around 45 minutes to travel from Hong Kong International Airport to Zhuhai, compared with around four hours now.

Chinese media earlier reported that a double-decker shuttle bus service would operate on the cross-border bridge.

Along with the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail link that began operation last month, the mega-bridge is also seen as a vital element in the development of the Greater Bay Area, a regional economic zone comprising Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities of Guangdong Province.