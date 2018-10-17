Donald Trump Won’t Blame Himself If Democrats Take Control Of Congress In Midterms

President Donald Trump

Midterm elections are only three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping for a blue wave. President Donald Trump, speaking with the reporters yesterday, said that if a blue wave comes to pass, he would not be at fault if his party suffers.

Although Trump did acknowledge that midterms are “very tough for anybody the opposite of president,” he believes his presence is helping Republicans. He cites the aggressive campaigning he has done, which Trump has focused heavily on in recent weeks. Should Democrats perform well in November, however, Trump will not shoulder the blame with his colleagues.

“I think I’m helping people,” Trump said. “They would say that in the old days that if you got the support of a president or if you’ve got the support of somebody it would be nice to have, but it meant nothing, zero. Like literally zero. Some of the people I’ve endorsed have gone up 40 and 50 points just on the endorsement.”

Nevertheless, many political analysts expect a blue wave to land next month, owing to public dissatisfaction with Trump and his party. Politico’s race ratings, for example, show 209 seats in the House are “either firmly or leaning in the Democratic column.” Some of those seats even belong to well-established Republicans, spurring the GOP to prematurely cut funding for some races that look bleak for their candidate.

While Trump has implied that a vote for a Republican during midterms is equivalent to voting for him, he is aware that hasn’t persuaded the entirety of his base to vote next month. “I’m not running,” Trump admited, noting people have said, “‘I will never ever go and vote in the midterms because you’re not running and I don’t think you like Congress.’ Well, I do like Congress.”