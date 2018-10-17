Canada Officially Legalizes Marijuana Sales

marijuana

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens can legally purchase marijuana. Many Canadians were waiting in line at one of the country’s first marijuana dispensary.

CANADA MARIJUANA NEWS

The historic first disonsary is situated in St. John’s, a city nestled in the country’s easternmost province. Other establishments selling recreational marijuana are also situated across Canada, with hundreds of people lining up to buy the plant the federal government is now regulating. However, there are some rules that must be adhered to when buying marijuana, the simplest of which being the 18-year-old age requirement.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Adults can own up to 30 grams of the substance, which equates to 60 to 90 cigarettes. The government will pardon adults charged with possessing up to 30 grams worth of marijuana, although this will not apply to minors and any marijuana one purchases cannot be taken to another country. Also, up to four marijuana plants can be grown in an individual household with provincial permission.

As for retailers, they’re allowed to sell marijuana that’s fresh or dried as well as seeds, plants and oils. Edible and concentrated marijuana, while initially banned, are now expected to join the market sometime next year.

Speaking of why the Cannabis Act was needed, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced the ease with which kids can procure the drug and the money criminals gain from selling it. The marijuana industry is expected to grow into a strong source of tax revenue.