Hillary Clinton Involved In A Car Crash Tuesday Night, Left Uninjured

Hillary Clinton was involved in a car crash on Tuesday night, although she was unharmed.

Clinton was riding along with her Secret Service to a fundraiser for New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez last night when the vehicle she was riding reportedly entered a parking garage. The van made a left turn after pulling in, hitting a concrete column.

Clinton walked out of the vehicle uninjured, and walked over to partake in Menendez’s fundraiser. She was the featured guest. Furthermore, the former first lady and secretary of state’s Secret Service agents were reportedly unharmed as well. The Jersey City Police Department is currently investigating, hoping to release more details on Wednesday.