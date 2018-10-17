8 Japan firms in best global brand report, Apple stays top

Toyota cars

Toyota Motor Corp. and seven other Japanese firms made it into a 2018 global brand ranking, while Apple Inc. of the United States maintained the top spot for the sixth straight year.

It is the first time that eight Japanese brands have simultaneously appeared in the top 100 list since 2007. The list was recently unveiled by U.S. consultancy firm Interbrand.

Toyota claimed the seventh position, unchanged from the preceding year, while Honda Motor Co. stayed in the 20th spot. Nissan Motor Co. edged down one slot to 40th. Canon Inc. dropped to the 55th position from 52nd. Sony Corp. moved up to 59th from the 61st spot and Panasonic Corp. came in at 76th, down from 75th last year.

At 99th, Nintendo Co. made a comeback into the ranking for the first time since 2014, underpinned by robust sales of the Switch game console. New to the list and in 100th place was Subaru Corp., which has strengthened its presence in North America.

Apple was followed by two U.S. companies -- Google Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Three South Korean firms and one from China appeared in the list.

Facebook Inc. ranked ninth, down one slot. The U.S. company is struggling with security issues after saying in April that data on up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which worked for the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign of Donald Trump.

The list is produced by calculating a monetary value equivalent of the brand's cumulative worth of attributes such as the financial performance of products and services and the role of the brand in influencing consumer choices, according to Interbrand.