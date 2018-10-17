U.S. keeps Japan, China on "monitoring list" over currency practices

Mnuchin

The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday it has retained Japan, China and four other economies on a list of countries it monitors over what it calls potentially "unfair" currency practices.

The department, however, concluded that no major U.S. trading partner is manipulating its currency to gain an unfair trade advantage, though it was concerned by recent drops in the Chinese yuan as Washington and Beijing have been engaged in a tariff war.

In a semiannual report to Congress, the department said it has found that six trading partners warrant placement on the "monitoring list" for special attention -- China, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cited the lack of transparency in China's exchange rate practices and recent depreciation of the yuan -- by more than 7 percent against the dollar since mid-June -- as a source of "particular concern" for the United States.

"These pose major challenges to achieving fairer and more balanced trade, and we will continue to monitor and review China's currency practices, including through ongoing discussions with the People's Bank of China," Mnuchin said in a statement.