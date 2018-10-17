Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Thursday morning editions:

-- Japan gov't takes steps against Okinawa blocking U.S. base work (Asahi, Mainichi)

-- Brokerages grapple with 100,000 back orders after TSE glitch (Yomiuri, Nikkei)

