Japanese morning newspaper headlines
The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Thursday morning editions:
-- Japan gov't takes steps against Okinawa blocking U.S. base work (Asahi, Mainichi)
-- Brokerages grapple with 100,000 back orders after TSE glitch (Yomiuri, Nikkei)
©Kyodo News
