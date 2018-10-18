Dollar trades in upper 112 yen range in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen range early Thursday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.62-63 yen compared with 112.61-71 yen in New York and 112.23-24 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1501-1501 and 129.52-56 yen against $1.1495-1505 and 129.51-61 yen in New York and $1.1563-1565 and 129.77-81 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar drew buying against the yen following a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields overnight, as investors expected a wider interest-rate gap between Japan and the United States, dealers said.

