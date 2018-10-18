Tokyo stocks open mixed on weaker yen, Wall St. fall

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday as a weaker yen supported some exporters, while a fall in U.S. stocks overnight weighed on sentiment.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 35.72 points, or 0.16 percent, from Wednesday to 22,805.40. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.71 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,714.58.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and chemical issues, while pulp and paper, real estate, and consumer credit issues led the gainers.