Kuroda says BOJ on lookout for risks to economy

BOJ regional branch managers meeting

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday the central bank will conduct monetary policy while keeping an eye on risks to the economy.

"We will continue to make the necessary policy adjustments to maintain momentum toward our price stability target...while inspecting the relevant risks," he told a meeting of the BOJ's regional branch managers.

The central bank is scheduled to release its quarterly Sakura Report on Japan's regional economies later in the day.

Kuroda's comments came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier this week the government will go ahead with a planned hike in the consumption tax from the current 8 percent to 10 percent in October 2019, a move that could hurt the world's third-largest economy by making households and firms less willing to spend.

The BOJ's policy-setting board in July pledged to keep interest rates at their current ultra-low levels "for an extended period of time" as the country braces for the tax increase, while reiterating its commitment to lifting the inflation rate to 2 percent.

The board also tweaked its stimulus program to address concerns that the BOJ's massive purchases of government bonds were distorting the market, saying it will allow long-term yields to move within a broader range from its zero percent benchmark.