Dollar inches down to mid-112 yen on lower Japanese, Chinese stocks

The U.S. dollar inched down to the mid-112 yen level Thursday morning in Tokyo following declines in Japanese and Chinese stocks.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.51-52 yen compared with 112.61-71 yen in New York and 112.23-24 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1501-1501 and 129.39-40 yen against $1.1495-1505 and 129.51-61 yen in New York and $1.1563-1565 and 129.77-81 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar gained ground against the yen in early Tokyo trading on follow-though buying after its firm tone in New York overnight supported by a climb in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. The climb bolstered expectation of a wider interest-rate gap between Japan and the United States.

However, the dollar later lost steam as traders bought back the yen after Tokyo and Shanghai shares extended their losses, dealers said.

"Traders also refrained from making bold bets after Britain and other European Union members could not hammer out a clear solution to a Brexit deal," Yukio Ishizuki, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co., said, referring to the meeting of European leaders in Brussels.