Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as Japan's weak export data and lackluster U.S. shares dented investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 182.96 points, or 0.8 percent, from Wednesday at 22,658.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.23 points, or 0.54 percent, lower at 1,704.64.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and chemical issues.