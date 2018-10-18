＜＜今日はミニスカートの日♡＞＞セレブの可愛いミニスカファッション集

今日、10月18日は日本では「ミニスカートの日」！由来は、イギリスのスーパーモデルでミニスカートがトレードマークだったツイッギーが来日した記念日だとか。ツイッギーの影響もあって、日本でミニスカートがブームに。ということで、海外セレブのミニスカコーデを紹介します。

祝♡ミニスカートの日

テイラー・スウィフト

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Taylor Swift seen on the streets of Manhattan on July 20, 2018 in New York, NY. (Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)

蛇がトレードマークになっている歌姫のテイラー・スウィフトはアニマル柄のミニスカートにレースのセクシーなトップスを合わせてクールだけどフェミニンな装いに。

クロエ・グレース・モレッツ

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 02: Chloe Grace Moretz is seen on August 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

ロングのスカートやドレスを着ることが多い中、この日は真っ赤なミニドレスに身を包んだクロエ。

バーバラ・パルヴィン

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Barbara Palvin attends casting for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Midtown on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

毎年年末にファッション業界から注目を浴びるランジェリーブランド「ヴィクトリアズ・シークレット」のファッションショーに出演する、売れっ子モデル。レザーのミニスカートには華奢なデザインのサンダルと深いVネックで可愛さをプラス。

スーパーモデルの夜のお出かけ

ジジ・ハディッド

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are seen on April 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

4月23日が誕生日のスーパーモデル、ジジ・ハディッド。この写真は自身の23歳の誕生日をお祝いした時のもの。誕生日と同じ年齢になる年のことを「ゴールデン・バースデー」というので、この日は全身ゴールドでお祝いしたみたい。それにしても、脚が長い！

ケンダル・ジェンナー

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: Kendall Jenner is seen on May 03, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

カーダシアン家のスーパーモデルであるケンダルは、シースルーのミニドレスでも清楚な着こなしに。スマホと口紅以外は何も入らなそうなミニバッグに、クリアなヒールを合わせてドレスを際立たせたみたい。

ベラ・ハディッド

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 25: Bella Hadid comes out of her hotel on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

ジジ・ハディッドの妹で、同じくスーパーモデルのベラ。黒のストッキングに黒のミニドレスというとてもセクシーな装い。往年のハリウッドスターのようなメイクもお似合い。

マーサ・ハント

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Martha Hunt is seen wearing a Carmen March dress with Christian Louboutin shoes and Selim Mouzannar jewelry in Tribeca on October 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

ランジェリーブランド「ヴィクトリアズ・シークレット」のエンジェルであるマーサ・ハント。ロイヤルブルー色のミニドレスで颯爽と歩く姿はかっこいい！

女優もミニ

ガル・ガドット

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Gal Gadot attends the 'Justice League' photocall at The College on November 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

映画『ワンダーウーマン』で大ブレイクした女優のガルがイベントに着たのは、唇があちらこちらにプリントされたミニドレス。深いVネックにミニ丈でもエロすぎない雰囲気に仕上げられるのはさすが。

エマ・ストーン

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Emma Stone attends 'The Favourite' photocall during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on August 30, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

次々と話題作に出演している女優のエマ・ストーン。ヴェネツィア国際映画祭に参加したエマはアイシーブルーのミニスカートから美脚を披露。

女優ブレイク・ライヴリーが娘に「ママ、パンツを履き忘れてるよ！」と言われた時のコーデがこちら。ニットワンピにハードなレースアップブーツを合わせてクールさアップ。

ミニスカを元気に着こなす

リリ・ラインハルト

CENTURY CITY, CA - AUGUST 28: Lili Reinhart attends the new H&M Westfield Century City opening at Century City Mall on August 28, 2018 in Century City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for H&M)

ドラマ『リバーデイル』で人気急上昇のリリはクラシカルなミニドレスに身を包んだ。真っ赤なコロコロバッグも可愛い。

ニーナ・アグダル

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 18: SI Swimsuit model Nina Agdal attends the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch festival on February 18, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

配色やジッパーがまるでレーサーのようなミニドレスを着たのは人気モデルのニーナ。

ブレイク・ライヴリー

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 26: Blake Lively attends the 2018 CinemaCon - Lionsgate Presentation For 2018 Summer And Beyond held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

タキシードのような格好をミニドレスにしたブレイク。カラフルな蝶ネクタイやロングのウェーブヘアでフェミニンに。

ヘイリー・ボールドウィン

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Hailey Baldwin is seen on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

ジャスティン・ビーバーとすでに結婚していると噂されているモデルのヘイリー。テーラードジャケットに同生地のミニスカートだけだとフォーマルよりになるところ、なんとスウェットとスニーカーを合わせてカジュアルダウン。

カイア・ガーバー

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Kaia Gerber attends the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Collection Launch at the Karl Lagerfeld store in SoHo on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

スーパーモデルのシンディ・クロフォードをママに持つカイア。最近スーパーモデルの仲間入りをした彼女は、ママと同じく美脚の持ち主。

テイラー・ヒル

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 11: Model Taylor Hill and her sister Mackinley Hill arrives at the Louis Vuitton's Dinner for the Launch of Bags by Artist Jeff Koons at Musee du Louvre on April 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

「ヴィクトリアズ・シークレット」のエンジェル、テイラー（写真右）は１つ年上の姉マッキンリーとパシャり。ミニのボタンダウンにワインレッドのレザーブーツは相性抜群。

大人なミニスカコーデ

マーサ・ハント

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Martha Hunt attends the U.S. book launch of 'Backstage Secrets by Russell James' at the Alley Cat in the Financial District on May 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

ヴィクシーエンジェルのマーサはスリップドレスで夜の街に。アシンメトリーのドレスがセクシー。

エミリー・ラタコウスキー

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

セクシーすぎる投稿が話題を呼ぶモデルのエミリーは大人なセクシーさを披露。後ろが大胆に開いたミニドレスだけど、ロングブーツで適度に露出を抑えた。

カーラ・デルヴィーニュ

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Cara Delevingne attends the 'Her Smell' premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images)

最近はパンツルックが定番になっているスーパーモデルで女優のカーラ。自身が出演する映画『Her Smell』のプレミアに登場した彼女はシースルーのミニドレスで登場。

海外ドラマのミニスカと言えば、『スーパーガール』のメリッサ・ブノワ

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 30: 'Childish Things' -- Kara (Melissa Benoist, pictured) does her best to support Winn when his father, the supervillain Toyman, breaks out of prison and seeks out his son for unknown reasons, on SUPERGIRL, Monday, Jan. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 20: 'Hostile Takeover' -- Kara (Melissa Benoist, pictured) goes toe-to-toe with Astra when her aunt challenges Kara's beliefs about her mother, on SUPERGIRL, Monday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

私服も可愛い

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Actress Melissa Benoist lead actress of the new show 'Supergirl' visits the Empire State Building on October 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 14: Actress Melissa Benoist arrives at The CW Network's Fall Launch Event at Warner Bros. Studios on October 14, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)