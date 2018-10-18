Dollar hovers around mid-112 yen, weighed by falls in Asian stocks

The U.S. dollar hovered mostly around the mid-112 yen range Thursday in Tokyo, with its upside capped by falls in equities markets in Asia, including Japan and China.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.61-62 yen compared with 112.61-71 yen in New York and 112.23-24 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It moved between 112.45 yen and 112.73 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.51 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1514-1515 and 129.66-70 yen against $1.1495-1505 and 129.51-61 yen in New York and $1.1563-1565 and 129.77-81 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

Inheriting its firm tone from New York overnight, the dollar briefly rose to the upper 112 yen range in early Tokyo deals following a climb in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, with investors expecting a wider interest-rate gap between Japan and the United States.

But the U.S. currency held around the mid-112 yen zone as traders grew risk-averse on declines in Tokyo and Shanghai stocks and sought the perceived safety of the yen, dealers said.

"A sharp decline in Shanghai stocks limited the dollar's rise, partly triggered by the U.S. Treasury Department's semiannual report on foreign currency policies released on Wednesday which places an emphasis on China's possible currency devaluations," said Hideki Shibata, senior interest rate and forex strategist at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

A cautious mood also prevailed in the currency market after Britain and other European Union members failed to strike a deal on a smooth Brexit at their overnight meeting in Brussels, dealers said.

"Concern over Britain's exit from the bloc is likely to continue to fuel risk-aversion among market participants as it is seeming to take some time to hammer out a clear solution partly due to conflicts within Britain's ruling conservative party," Shibata added.