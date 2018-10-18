Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate refutes drinking allegations

President Donald Trump sat down with the reporters on Monday for an interview where he discussed, among other things, the impending midterm election and Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

DONALD TRUMP COMPARES SAUDIS TO BRETT KAVANAUGH

Khashoggi was seen entering a Saudi consulate around two weeks ago and he has not been seen since. Turkey contests the Washington Post journalist was murdered by the Saudi government, a claim Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his people deny. Experts hailing from many foreign nations agree the Saudi government is responsible for Khashoggi’s death.

On Monday, however, Trump proposed his own theory that “rogue killers” murdered the dissenter, a claim that earned him criticism. Speaking with reporters, Trump maintained his position, even likening the Saudi government to his second appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Trump contests both parties were unfairly judged as guilty without being proven as such.

“Well, I think we have to find out what happened first,” Trump began. “You know, here we go again with, you know, you’re guilty until proven innocent. I don’t like that. We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh. And he was innocent all the way. So I was unconcerned. So we have to find out what happened and they are doing a very major investigation. So is Turkey. Plus, they’re putting themselves together and doing it. And hopefully they’ll get to an answer as to what happened. But I will say they were very strong in their denial about themselves knowing.”

Trump, prior to Kavanaguh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, aired his belief that “guilty until proven innocent” was the current mantra in the United States, adding how it is currently “a very, scary time for young men in America.” With regards to the the Saudi government, it is believed that Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have close ties to the Saudi royal family.