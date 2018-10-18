Red Sox Vs. Astros ALCS Game 5 (Oct. 18) Preview: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

David Price not opting out of Red Sox' contract

The Houston Astros will host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night for Game 5 of the AL Championship Series, and here is what you need to know.

ALCS Game 5 preview: Astros Host Red Sox

Boston leads the series 3-1 after winning 8-6 in Houston on Wednesday. The Red Sox are now just one victory away from reaching the World Series, which they last won in 2013.

Justin Verlander — who delivered a strong performance in Houston’s Game 1 win — will start for the defending national champion Astros in Game 5. He will face off against David Price, who has recorded a 9.95 ERA in two playoff starts this season.

Given that Boston’s bullpen situation has been shaky over the last few games of this series, it appears that Houston are the favorites to win Thursday’s contest and keep their hopes of a title defense alive by forcing a Game 6. Price won’t be coming off much rest for Game 5.

Here are all the details for Thursday’s matchup:

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston

TV channel: TBS

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)