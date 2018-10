Caroll Spinney, the iconic puppeteer who voiced the beloved character Big Bird on Sesame Street, is leaving the show after 49 years, it was announced on Wednesday. Spinney, who also played Oscar the Grouch, will reportedly leave the show officially on Thursday. Sesame Street films in Astoria, Queens in New York City and first premiered in 1969. Long-time puppeteer Caroll […]

Caroll Spinney, Iconic Voice Of Big Bird On ‘Sesame Street,’ Retires After Nearly 50 Years

