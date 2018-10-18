Jamal Khashoggi Audio Tape: Recording Of Decapitation & Dismemberment Of Saudi Journalist Released

Jamal Khashoggi

On Wednesday, a senior official from Turkey revealed that a new recording contains audio evidence of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder by showing the Saudi journalist was decapitated and dismembered after being tortured at his country’s consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

The latest development comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Ankara to meet with Turkish officials about the case, and after President Donald Trump said he believed “rogue killers” may have been responsible for Khashoggi’s death after he disappeared on Oct. 2.

Trump and the Saudi government have received much criticism for sweeping the journalist’s death under the rug. The Saudis have claimed to have played no role in the death of Khashoggi, a Washington Post writer who was known for being a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Trump even compared the case involving Khashoggi to the scandal surrounding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying he believed this was another case of “guilty until proven innocent” that was wrongly being investigated. The president’s comments are especially outrageous because Trump’s administration has been in the middle of negotiating a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia, which Congress has urged Trump to stop.

Video and audio footage was previously released showing Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to receive documents related to his upcoming wedding, although he was never seen leaving it. Protesters have since swarmed the government building with photos of the missing journalist.

According to the New York Times, U.S. intelligence officials have increasing “circumstantial evidence” that Prince Salman played a role in Khashoggi’s vanishing. Turkish authorities also said Wednesday that a group of 15 Saudi agents — many of them known to be connected to Salman — were at the consulate at the same times as the journalist and proceeded to torture him, dismember him and remove his fingers.

On Wednesday evening, The Post published a column from Khashoggi that his assistant provided the day after he went missing. In the article, Khashoggi lambasted the Saudi government’s strong control over the media in the Arab world.

“Arabs living in these countries [Tunisia, Jordan, Morocco, Kuwait] are either uninformed or misinformed,” he wrote. “They are unable to adequately address, much less publicly discuss, matters that affect the region and their day-to-day lives.”