Baseball: Carp take 3-0 series lead with comeback win over Giants

Ryosuke Kikuchi of the Hiroshima Carp

Pinch-hitter Takahiro Arai tied the game in the bottom of the eighth before Ryosuke Kikuchi blasted a three-run homer as the Hiroshima Carp came back to beat the Yomiuri Giants 4-1 in Game 2 of the Central League Climax Series' final stage on Thursday.

The Carp are now one win away from a trip to the Japan Series after taking a 3-0 series lead over the Giants. They began with a one-win advantage by virtue of having won the league championship.

After leading from the first inning of their 6-1 win in the series opener on Wednesday, the Carp found themselves trailing late in Game 2 at Mazda Stadium.

Hiroshima starter Kris Johnson threw eight solid innings but allowed the Giants to take a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Casey McGehee followed Hayato Sakamoto's single with an RBI double to center.

Yomiuri manager Yoshinobu Takahashi removed starter Kazuto Taguchi after six innings in which the left-hander struck out six and gave up only one hit.

With two out in the eighth, Giants reliever Seishu Hatake walked Ryuhei Matsuyama, bringing Arai to the plate.

The right-hander made his sole at-bat count. With the count at 2-2, he hit Hatake's 128-kilometer-per-hour forkball high to left for an RBI double that tied the scores.

Hatake walked next man up, Kosuke Tanaka, bringing Kikuchi to the batter's box. After two balls and a called strike, Kikuchi got the middle of his bat to Hatake's cutter, going long to the left-field stands.

Closer Shota Nakazaki gave up a hit and a walk but secured three outs in the final frame for the save.

Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Pirate and Minnesota Twin, got the win after striking out five and giving up one earned run on two hits and two walks. Hatake took the loss after surrendering all four of Hiroshima's runs in 1-2/3 innings.

The Carp will look to close out series in Game 4 at Mazda Stadium on Friday.