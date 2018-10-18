Mitch McConnell Says Republicans May Try To Repeal Obamacare Again After Midterms

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 4: U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) celebrates with his wife Elaine Chao at his election night event November 4, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell defeated Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes....

Republican lawmakers have unsuccessfully tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act several times since President Donald Trump took office, but they may not have given up just yet.

According to the Washington Post, Kentucky GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell — the Senate Majority Leader — said Wednesday that his party may try to repeal the ACA, more commonly known as Obamacare, one more time after next month’s midterm elections.

“If we had the votes to completely start over, we’d do it. But that depends on what happens in a couple weeks. . . . We’re not satisfied with the way Obamacare is working,” McConnell said in an interview with Reuters.

Recent polls have shown that healthcare is an issue that has swung noticeably in Democrats’ favor, as many Americans have expressed concern over the Republicans’ proposed replacement for the ACA.

In May, the GOP-controlled Congress narrowly passed a replacement bill for Obamacare. Every Democrat rejected the bill, as did 20 Republicans. A “skinny repeal” attempt in July then fell one vote short after three moderate conservative lawmakers — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collinsof Maine and late Sen. John McCain of Arizona — opposed the measure.

Lawmakers like Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders have long pushed for a Medicare-for-All, single-payer healthcare system that Republicans have traditionally opposed. Trump slammed this idea in a recent USA Today op-ed that tied the issue to open immigration and that was filled with factual errors.

On Sunday, a Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed Democrats maintain an 18-point lead over Republicans regarding the subject of their position on healthcare.

Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, wrote on Twitter that he believes McConnell’s latest statement simply shows Republicans “really are coming after your healthcare.”

“I mean like they are no kidding coming after all of it — pre-existing conditions, essential health benefits — mental health, privatizing the VA — Medicare, Medicaid,” Schatz added in a statement. “They believe that more healthcare equals less liberty or something. In any case we have to vote them out.”