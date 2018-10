Kathryn Hahn stars in a new Netflix film Private Life, and she and the movie’s director Tamara Jenkins sat down with uInterview for an exclusive scoop on the project. The comedy-drama centers on a married couple of writers — played by Hahn and Paul Giamatti — who are struggling to have children and who deal with this infertility by seeking […]

