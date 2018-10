Melania Trump says she is not letting President Donald Trump‘s alleged extramarital affairs distract her from her main goals as first lady. “It is not a concern and focus of mine,” Melania told ABC News in a sit-down interview earlier this month while she was traveling to Africa. I’m a mother and a first lady, and I […]

Melania Trump Says Husband Donald Trump’s Alleged Affairs Are ‘Not Concern And Focus Of Mine’

