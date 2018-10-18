Carmelo Anthony Weak To Start Career With Rockets, Accepts Bench Role

Carmelo Anthony makes debut with Rockets

Houston Rockets summer acquisition Carmelo Anthony didn’t tip off the season with the starters, as many anticipated, and he showed why Wednesday night.

Carmelo Anthony Struggles In First Game With Rockets

Offering little help to the team, the Rockets were drubbed by the New Orleans Pelicans in an absolutely abysmal defensive showing, losing at home 131-112. Anthony contributed a meager nine points in 27 minutes, going 3-for-10 from the field.

Anthony mentioned a “learning curve” in reference to his role as a bench player for the high-octane Houston offense. “It’s challenging mentally more so than anything, having to prepare for the game differently,” he said. “Other than that, it’s a challenge all the way around. It’s just a matter of how I’m going to react to that challenge and accepting that challenge, which I am, which I will do.”

Anthony has never had as poor an opener as he did Wednesday night, as this was the first season opener where he failed to surpass double digits in the scoring column. Perhaps due in part to the role reversal on the bench and minimized offensive responsibilities over the last few years, Anthony’s game has declined precipitously. He is second all-time with 1,054 consecutive games as a starter, and despite a history of comments denouncing any talk of a bench role, he has resolved to embrace the minimized role and accept the expertise of coach Mike Dantoni.

“For me, at this point, it’s more about what I have to do for the sake of the team, instead of trying to just go out there and do whatever or trying to have a specific role,” Anthony said.”Every night will be different; but for the most part, it is a challenge, but it’s something that I’ll get used to quick.”