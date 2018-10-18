Kamala Harris Strategizing For Potential 2020 Presidential Run

Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is reportedly thinking about a presidential run in 2020, and her team is currently thinking of a strategy to ensure she wins.

KAMALA HARRIS PLANNING FOR A 2020 RUN?

Iowa would be a pivotal state to Harris and she would plan to focus on it. Moreover, California, Nevada and South Carolina are also on her radar, and she even plans to travel to the latter this week. Notably, South Carolina will be a focal point for all Democrats in 2020, and since former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker are well-known there, Harris will need to make a name for herself down there.

She will also arrive in Iowa next Monday in a test of her viability, staying there until Tuesday to make stops at Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. Harris will “likely campaign later this fall in California” too.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Between former United States President Barack Obama claiming Iowa during the 2008 election and Harris’ own success in winning over white progressives in her home state, her advisors believe she could prove to be a viable force in Iowa. New Hampshire is expected to be a challenge, however; Harris has yet to visit the state, and many of her colleagues — such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren — are more established there.

However, Harris’ advisors maintain that if she can court black voters in South Carolina, that could translate into success in Southern primaries if African American voter turnout is high. As such, she would likely spend a lot of time campaigning in Nevada and California, depending on labor unions and activists from the latter to move over to the former to help her campaign.

“So much depends on the field,” said Rose Kapolczynski, a Californian Democratic strategist, told Politico. “None of these candidates are running in a vacuum… I mean, Kamala has a lot of appeal. She’s been really well received this year traveling around the country. But an African-American strategy might stumble if Cory Booker’s in the race. California could deliver a resounding victory, or it could be split between [Rep. Eric] Swalwell and Garcetti and Harris and [Tom] Steyer and who knows who else. People like Harris or Warren or name your candidate, a lot of these folks have been preparing for this for a very long time.”