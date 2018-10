The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Friday morning editions:

-- Gov't asks railway companies to shoulder more of cost for bullet train projects (Asahi)

-- KYB continued fabricating data even after decline in number of non-conforming products (Mainichi)

-- Gov't mulls reward points equivalent to 2% of non-cash purchases for all items to mitigate tax rise impact (Yomiuri)

-- U.S.-Japan-EU to form safe and transparent 'data sphere' (Nikkei)