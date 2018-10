Main events scheduled for November

Main events scheduled in Japan for November:

Nov. 1 (THURS)

-- Official campaigning to start for Ehime gubernatorial election.

-- New Year's card for 2019 to be released.

-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by brand for October.

-- Google to release Pixel 3 smartphone series.

Nov. 2 (FRI)

-- Bank of Japan to release monetary base for October.

Nov. 3 (SAT)

-- Culture Day national holiday.

Nov. 4 (SUN)

-- No major events.

Nov. 5 (MON)

-- Bank of Japan to release minutes of Sept. 18-19 Policy Board meeting.

-- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to deliver speech in meeting with business leaders in Aichi Prefecture.

Nov. 6 (TUES)

-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by car model for October.

Nov. 7 (WED)

-- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite economic indicators indices for September.

-- Bank of Japan Policy Board member Yukitoshi Funo to deliver speech in meeting with business leaders in Kochi Prefecture.

Nov. 8 (THURS)

-- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Oct. 30-31 Policy Board meeting.

-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance-of-payments statistics for 1st half of fiscal 2018 and for September.

-- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for September.

-- Cabinet Office to release monthly "economy watchers" survey for October.

-- Official campaigning to start for Wakayama gubernatorial election.

Nov. 9 (FRI)

-- No major events.

Nov. 10 (SAT)

-- No major events.

Nov. 11 (SUN)

-- 150th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Sweden.

Nov. 12 (MON)

-- 150th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Spain.

Nov. 13 (TUES)

-- No major events.

Nov. 14 (WED)

-- Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for July-September quarter.

Nov. 15 (THURS)

-- Beaujolais Nouveau to go on sale.

Nov. 16 (FRI)

-- No major events.

Nov. 17 (SAT)

-- No major events.

Nov. 18 (SUN)

-- Ehime gubernatorial election to be held.

Nov. 19 (MON)

-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for October.

Nov. 20 (TUES)

-- No major events.

Nov. 21 (WED)

-- Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreign visitors for October.

Nov. 22 (THURS)

-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for October.

Nov. 23 (FRI)

-- Labor Thanksgiving Day national holiday.

Nov. 24 (SAT)

-- No major events.

Nov. 25 (SUN)

-- Wakayama gubernatorial election to be held.

Nov. 26 (MON)

-- No major events.

Nov. 27 (TUES)

-- No major events.

Nov. 28 (WED)

-- No major events.

Nov. 29 (THURS)

-- No major events.

Nov. 30 (FRI)

-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for October.

-- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for October.

-- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for October.

-- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for November.

-- 130th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Mexico.