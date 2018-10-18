Main events scheduled for Oct. 22-28

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 22-28:

Oct. 22 (MON)

-- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Shimizu Corp.'s involvement in maglev bid-rigging.

Oct. 23 (TUES)

-- Japan, China to mark 40th anniversary of bilateral peace and friendship treaty.

-- Princess Mako, elder daughter of Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko, to turn 27.

Oct. 24 (WED)

-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to deliver policy speech at start of extraordinary Diet session.

Oct. 25 (THURS)

-- Tokyo International Film Festival to be held until Nov. 3 in Roppongi Hills in Minato Ward, other locations.

Oct. 26 (FRI)

-- Apple's iPhone XR to be released.

Oct. 27 (SAT)

-- Shikoku Electric Power Co. to restart No. 3 reactor at Ikata nuclear plant.

Oct. 28 (SUN)

-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Japan.

-- Fukushima gubernatorial election to be held.

