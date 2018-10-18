Main events scheduled for Oct. 22-28

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 22-28:
Oct. 22 (MON)
-- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Shimizu Corp.'s involvement in maglev bid-rigging.
Oct. 23 (TUES)
-- Japan, China to mark 40th anniversary of bilateral peace and friendship treaty.
-- Princess Mako, elder daughter of Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko, to turn 27.
Oct. 24 (WED)
-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to deliver policy speech at start of extraordinary Diet session.
Oct. 25 (THURS)
-- Tokyo International Film Festival to be held until Nov. 3 in Roppongi Hills in Minato Ward, other locations.
Oct. 26 (FRI)
-- Apple's iPhone XR to be released.
Oct. 27 (SAT)
-- Shikoku Electric Power Co. to restart No. 3 reactor at Ikata nuclear plant.
Oct. 28 (SUN)
-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Japan.
-- Fukushima gubernatorial election to be held.