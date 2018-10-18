Main events scheduled for Oct. 22-28

Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

-- Shikoku Electric Power Co. to restart No. 3 reactor at Ikata nuclear plant.

-- Tokyo International Film Festival to be held until Nov. 3 in Roppongi Hills in Minato Ward, other locations.

-- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Shimizu Corp.'s involvement in maglev bid-rigging.

