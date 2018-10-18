Japan's core consumer prices rise 1.0% on year in Sept.

統計 Supermarket

Japan's core consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in September from a year earlier amid rising energy costs, government data showed Friday.

The pace of increase in the nationwide consumer price index, excluding fresh food prices because of their volatility, picked up from a 0.9 percent rise in August but continued to run below the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target.

Prices rose for the 21st straight month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

So-called core-core consumer prices, excluding both fresh food and energy costs, rose 0.4 percent from a year prior.