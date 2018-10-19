Dollar trades in lower 112 yen range in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen range early Friday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.20-21 yen compared with 112.14-24 yen in New York and 112.61-62 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1455-1455 and 128.52-53 yen against $1.1449-1459 and 128.44-54 yen in New York and $1.1514-1515 and 129.66-70 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

In New York on Thursday, the dollar fell against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors grew risk-averse on a substantial fall in U.S. stocks, dealers said.