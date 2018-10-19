Japan developer completes 51-story office tower in New York

55 Hudson Yards

Japanese real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. said Thursday a 51-story office building named "55 Hudson Yards" in central Manhattan is now completed.

With roughly 150 billion yen (about $1.3 billion) investment and a total floor area of about 118,000 square meters, the tower is one of the largest properties built by a Japanese firm in Manhattan, according to the company.

Financial companies and law firms are expected to be tenants at the high-rise tower, for which 90 percent of the investment came from Mitsui.

It is part of the around 11 hectare Hudson Yards redevelopment project led by U.S. developer Related Companies, and Canadian real estate investor and developer Oxford Properties Group.

Mitsui Fudosan positions overseas business as one of its growth pillars and is also building 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story tower in the district to be completed in 2022.

Developers will invest more than 400 billion yen in the building, which will boast a total floor area of 260,000 square meters. Major U.S. asset management firm BlackRock Inc. will locate its headquarters in the building.

Mitsui Fudosan America Inc. President Kaoru Yamaoka said of the 55 Hudson Yards, "Since acquiring '1251 Avenue of the Americas' in 1986, we had been seeking business opportunities in New York. This is our second flagship building."