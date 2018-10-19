ハロウィンにおすすめ！海外ドラマ「ウォーキング・デッド」キャラクター愛が熱いコスプレ集♪

もうすぐハロウィンですね。仮装に挑戦したいというあなたへ。おすすめは海外ドラマ「ウォーキング・デッド」の登場キャラクターです。本物のキャラクターとコスプレイヤーさんの比較写真つき！ハロウィンコスプレの参考にしてください♪

超人気海外ドラマ『ウォーキング・デッド』とは？

『ウォーキング・デッド』シーズン１予告編

2010年にスタートし、現在シーズン９を放送中の人気海外ドラマ『ウォーキング・デッド』。

海外ドラマに詳しくないという人でも、名前くらいは聞いたことがあるという超人気ドラマです。

ウォーカー（ゾンビ）が人間を襲う世界で、生き残った人間たちが協力、反発を繰り返しながら生き抜く姿を描くサバイバル・サスペンス。

グロテスクな描写が多発するので、苦手な人は要注意！

誰もが気が付く定番キャラクター！【リック・グリムス】

本物はコレ！アンドリュー・リンカーンが演じるリック・グリムス

主人公のリック・グリムスは、元保安官。

ゾンビとのサバイバル戦で生き残り、チームのリーダーになっていく姿がなんとも頼もしい男。

チャームポイントは、保安官帽子。

この帽子は、後に息子のカールに贈られ、親子の絆を現す大事なアイテムになっていきます。

リックとカール親子（本物）左：父リック、右：息子のカール

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1520211/?ref=fnaltt4

リックになりきるコスプレイヤーさんたち

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: A Cosplay enthusiasts attending as Rick Grimes from the Comic book series The Walking Dead on the 2nd day of Comic Con 2016 on March 20, 2016 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

なり切った目つきがgood！

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 16: Cosplay model LeeAnna Vamp, dressed as sheriff Rick Grimes from 'The Walking Dead' television franchise attends the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con at South Point Hotel & Casino on June 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

セクシーバージョンも可能。女子もOK!

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: A Comic Con attendee poses as Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead during the 2014 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javitz Center on October 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

本格的にフル装備バージョン

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Comic Con attendees pose as Rick and Carl Grimes from The Walking Dead during 2016 New York Comic Con - Day 1 on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

リックとカール親子（偽物）。親子でも楽しめるコスプレですね♪

女子におすすめのカッコいいキャラクター！【ミショーン】

本物はコレ！ダナイ・グリラが演じるミショーン

ミショーンは、日本刀を武器に生き抜いてきた強い女。

当初は、ゾンビを２体連れて歩いていたので、

ゾンビコスプレをやりたい人と３人で楽しめるキャラクターです。

チャームポイントは、ドレッドヘアー。

実は、ミショーンを演じているダナイ・グリラは、カツラを着用。

実際にドレッドにしなくても、カツラで大変身できますね。

普段のダナイは、ショートカットスタイルが素敵

2018年９月撮影のダナイ・グリラ

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Danai Gurira attends the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation in Central Park on September 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

ミショーンになり切ったコスプレイヤーさんたち

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Cosplay enthusiast in The Walking Dead costumes as Lagertha Lothbroke from the TV show Vikinds seen on Day 2 of MCM London Comic Con at The London ExCel on May 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage)

髪型がちょっと違いますが、ゾンビを２体引き連れたミショーンになり切ってますね。

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: A fan cosplays as Michonne from Walking Dead during the 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 4 on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage,)

こちらのミショーンは、ゾンビをお面で演出。アイデア次第でいろんな場面を再現できそうです。

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 24: Sirisha Verigonda, center, of San Diego, CA, poses as Michonne from the show 'The Walking Dead' with two zombies, Emily Zheng, left, and Gina Huang, both of San Diego, during the 45th annual San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. An estimated 130,000 attendees are expected at this year's convention, which will celebrate the 75th anniversary of both Marvel Comics and the first Batman comic book. (Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images)

おそらく友人同士でミショーンとゾンビに挑戦。という雰囲気がカワイイです。

女子に大人気のイケてるキャラクター！【ダリル・ディクソン】

本物はコレ！ノーマン・リーダースが演じるダリル・ディクソン

シーズン１から登場し続ける古株のダリル。

ワイルドな風貌や振る舞いの半面、心優しい面も持っており女性ファンの人気も高いキャラクター。

シーズンが進むごとに、チームリーダーリックのよき相棒となっていきます。

武器はクロスボウを愛用。

ダリルのように鍛えあげた二の腕を見せれば、あなたも人気者になれるかも？

リックがリーダーとして踏ん張るためには、ダリルのサポートが必要不可欠

リックとダリル

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1520211/?ref=fnaltt4

ダリルになり切ったコスプレイヤーさんたち

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A cosplayer as Darryl from The Walking Dead at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, UK on November 19, 2016 in Birmingham, England (Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage)

これは、表情も作っていてかなりなりきり度高めですね！

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: An atendee at Comic Con 2016 in cosplay as Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead on March 19, 2016 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

ちょっとおとなしい感じのダリル。髪をもっとボサボサにすればよいのかも。

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Cosplay enthusiast in The Walking Dead costumes as Lagertha Lothbroke from the TV show Vikinds seen on Day 2 of MCM London Comic Con at The London ExCel on May 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage)

リック＆ダリルのコスプレで歩けば、きっとあなたも人気者に！

バットと革ジャンさえあれば悪役になりきれる【ニーガン】

本物はコレ！ジェフリー・ディーン・モーガンが演じるニーガン

残虐な悪役なのに、なぜか人気の高いキャラクターニーガン。

恐怖で人々を支配し、聖域のリーダーとして君臨。

リックたちのグループと全面戦争に突入します。

ルシールという名前を付けた有刺鉄線をまいたバッドをいつも携帯。

人々に威圧感を与え、恐怖心を煽っています。

革ジャンを羽織り、首に赤いスカーフを巻けば、すぐになり切れるというお手軽感もコスプレ人気の秘密かも。

普段は仲の良いニーガン役ジェフリー・ディーン・モーガンとニック役アンドリュー・リンカーン

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Andrew Lincoln arrive for the Premiere Of AMC's 'The Walking Dead' Season 9 held at DGA Theater on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

ニーガンになり切ったコスプレイヤーさんたち

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 28: A cosplayer dressed as Negan of The Walking Dead poses during MCM Comic Con 2018 at Manchester Central on July 28, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

赤いスカーフもヒゲも完璧にニーガンになり切ってますね。

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: A cosplayer dressed as Negan from The Walking Dead on day 2 of the November Birmingham MCM Comic Con at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, UK on November 20, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage)

こんなかわいいニーガンも登場。

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: A cosplayer in character as Negan from The Walking Dead during the MCM Birmingham Comic Con at NEC Arena on March 19, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

ある意味、手軽にできるコスプレなのかもしれませんね。

今やハロウィンコスプレの定番！【ウォーカー（ゾンビ）】

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1520211/?ref=fnaltt4

『ウォーキング・デッド』では、ゾンビのことを【ウォーカー】と呼んでいます。

ウォーカーは、頭に傷を受けないと死なないので、手足が無くなっても、頭に一撃を受けない限りは動きつづけます。

それゆえ、ときにはかなりグロテスクな姿のウォーカーも登場。

年月の経過で、腐敗したり傷を負ったウォーカーも登場するという本格的な仕様。

さすが特殊メイクの本場！

メイキャップ技術の素晴らしさを体感するために、気になるウォーカーが登場したら、画面を一時停止してチェックしても面白いですよ。

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 13: WALKERS at Overkill's The Walking Dead on June 13, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Starbreeze)

また、ウォーカーを演じているエキストラの方々の演技も素晴らしいので、『ゾンビ』という存在に

違和感を感じないままストーリーを追っていけます。

今や大人気となったゾンビメイクをしてみたいという人は、ウォーカー独特の動きにも注目してみると、

コスプレをした時の役に立つと思います♪

ウォーカーになり切ったコスプレイヤーさんたち

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 04: Fans of an American horror television drama series 'The Walking Dead', dressed up as zombies and fantasy characters arrive at Olympia London exhibition centre for Walker Stalker Con, the biggest zombie, horror and Sci-Fi convention in the world on March 04, 2017 in London, England.PHOTOGRAPH BY Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft ImagesLondon-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com -New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com -New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 04: Fans of an American horror television drama series 'The Walking Dead', dressed up as zombies and fantasy characters arrive at Olympia London exhibition centre for Walker Stalker Con, the biggest zombie, horror and Sci-Fi convention in the world on March 04, 2017 in London, England.PHOTOGRAPH BY Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft ImagesLondon-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com -New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com -New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 20: Zombies gather in San Diego where actors portraying America's first zombie presidential candidate, A. Zombie and his wife Patty Morgan-Zombie greet fans and other zombies at a press conference for AMC's 'The Walking Dead' at Horton Plaza on August 20, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robert Benson/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 04: A young fan is greeted by a staff member in costume during the Walker Stalker Nashville Convention at the Music City Center on June 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 08: Costumed zombies scare visitors to The Walking Dead booth on Preview Night at San Diego Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 8, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Participant in character as a zombie at THE WALKING DEAD ESCAPE Infects Atlanta at Phillips Arena on May 31, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Participant in character as a zombie at THE WALKING DEAD ESCAPE Infects Atlanta at Phillips Arena on May 31, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)