China's July-Sept. GDP grows 6.5% amid mounting trade war with U.S.

China's economy grew 6.5 percent compared with a year earlier during the July-September period, but the pace of expansion slowed from the previous quarter amid a tit-for-tat tariff escalation with the United States, official data showed Friday.

Although the headline figure was in line with the government's target of around 6.5 percent for the year, it was down from the 6.7 percent growth in gross domestic product in the second quarter of this year.

The latest GDP data came amid mounting fears that the world's second-biggest economy would be weighed down by an intensifying trade war with the United States, which has imposed higher tariffs on a wide range of imports from China.

Analysts say China is expected to lose growth momentum further, as prices of the country's products will be jacked up in the United States, the world's largest market, choking exports -- a major driver of the Chinese economy.

A possible economic slowdown is also likely to prevent President Xi Jinping's leadership from achieving its goal of building a "moderately prosperous society," defined by Beijing as doubling its 2010 GDP and per capita income by 2020.