Tokyo stocks slid Friday morning on concern over U.S.-Saudi Arabia relations after a comment by U.S. President Donald Trump about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 246.83 points, or 1.09 percent, from Thursday to 22,411.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 18.71 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,685.93.

Decliners were led by consumer credit, marine transportation and miscellaneous issues.