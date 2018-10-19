Dollar inches up in lower 112 yen on buying by Japanese importers

The U.S. dollar inched up in the lower 112 yen range Friday morning in Tokyo, as Japanese importers sought the U.S. currency for settlement purposes.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.41-42 yen compared with 112.14-24 yen in New York and 112.61-62 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1459-1460 and 128.82-86 yen against $1.1449-1459 and 128.44-54 yen in New York and $1.1514-1515 and 129.66-70 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar drew moderate buying by Japanese importers ahead of the weekend while some traders bought back the U.S. unit on dips, expecting a further fall by the dollar below the 112 yen line would be limited, dealers said.

"The U.S. currency also regained some steam as the Nikkei index recouped some of its losses in the morning session," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.