KYB quake shock absorber used materials not approved by state

Scandal-hit KYB Corp.

Scandal-hit KYB Corp. admitted Friday it replaced state-approved parts used in its earthquake shock absorbers with uncertified materials, further revealing its faulty quality control after admitting to cheating inspection data for more than a decade.

KYB, which has the largest share -- about 40 percent -- in the seismic isolator and damping device market in Japan, said the issues occurred as pistons, paint and packings used in its oil dampers for buildings have been replaced since the company obtained state certifications for the parts.

The uncertified quake-absorbing oil dampers, shipped between January 2005 and this September, have been installed at 165 buildings, according to the company. KYB said it will apply for fresh certifications.

Of the affected 165, 113 are separate from the 986 buildings that were already hit by KYB's quality data fabrication, which is suspected to have stretched between January 2003 and this September.

KYB said it erroneously believed that it did not need to obtain fresh certifications when it adopted pistons made of materials different from state-sanctioned ones, as their chemical components and mechanical nature were equivalent to the certified materials.

It also did not record paint materials in certification applications at the request of clients and mistakenly believed that the altered materials for packings had already obtained certifications, it said.

The company is expected to identify later in the day some of the 986 buildings whose owners have consented to disclosure.

KYB and its subsidiary rewrote quality data on two types of oil dampers at their plants in central Japan, apparently aiming to reduce the burden of holding additional tests for products that failed quality inspections.

Quality inspections were undertaken by a single official and the practice of data cheating was passed down by successive inspectors verbally.