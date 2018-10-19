Disney to open new nature-themed resort in Orlando

Disney's Walt Disney World Resort is getting a new nature-themed vacation resort that will add more than 900 new rooms to the resort area.

Set to open along the shoreline of Bay Lake between Disney's Wilderness Lodge and Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, the newest development will be a mixed-use project that will include villas, hotel rooms and "a variety of unique accommodation types."

The deluxe resort will be designed to complement its natural surroundings.

The unnamed development becomes the fourth project of its kind at Walt Disney World Resort, and will bring a total of more than 1,700 new hotel rooms to the Disney Vacation Club portfolio over the next four years.

The property is set to open in 2022.