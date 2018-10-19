Worker from non-Japanese firm wins welding contest in Indonesia

Annual welding contest

A worker from an Indonesian company has come out top for the first time in a local welding contest previously dominated by employees of Japanese firms.

The third annual competition, hosted by Japanese fuel supplier Iwatani Corp. to contribute to economic development in the Southeast Asian country, also awarded international certificates to five participants whose work met the standards of the International Institute of Welding.

"This is the first time the Professional Certification Institute has issued certificates at the competition," said Edi Diarman, executive director of the Indonesian Welding Society.

The certifying body, known as LSP, also plans to hold a similar contest on a national scale in the next two years to certify more Indonesian welders. Of the 150,000 Indonesians working in the trade, only 10,000 are currently certified.

"The Indonesian government requires workers to have a professional certificate. Therefore, LSP has a target to issue more than 800 certificates this year and 1,500 certificates next year," Edi said.

PT. Iwatani Industrial Gas Indonesia, a local subsidiary of Iwatani, and the society announced the results of the 2018 welding contest in Jakarta on Wednesday.

"We hope Iwatani can contribute to promoting economic growth in Indonesia along with the increase in welding workers in Indonesia," Mitsuhiro Tanimoto, president of Iwatani Corp., told the audience.

This year, 141 welders participated from 77 companies based in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi and East Java. Participants had to clear a series of preliminary tests in the Bekasi and Serang areas.

After the first round, 40 people from 30 companies moved on to the second stage. They were from 17 Japanese companies and 13 non-Japanese firms.

Out of the 40 finalists, the top three won awards, receiving trophies, certificates, cash and free training trips to Japan.

The top welder came from a non-Japanese company for the first time since the contest began three years ago.

"This is the first welding contest for me," said the winner, Ramadhani Lutfi Muktafi, a 21-year-old welder at PT. United Tractors Pandu Engineering. "I've loved this job since majoring in welding engineering at a vocational high school." (NNA/Kyodo)