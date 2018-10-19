Renault-Nissan mull tie-up with Chinese providers for connected cars

Ghosn

The alliance of Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is looking at ways to provide connected vehicle services in China in a tie-up with local service providers, its executive said Friday.

The automaker alliance said last month it has teamed up with Google LLC to offer advanced in-vehicle services from 2021 using the U.S. tech giant's operating system.

"For China, it will not be a Google service but it will be something else with local service providers in China," said Kal Mos, global vice president for connected vehicles at the alliance at a press briefing.

"Right now we are looking at all the local ecosystems in China to figure out what the Chinese people really prefer to use and trying to figure how we can actually offer some of the equivalent," he said at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo.

The alliance has been pushing online in-vehicle services under the target to make 90 percent of new cars connected by 2022. Rival automakers are also revamping efforts to bolster such services as the auto industry is increasingly looking to self-driving technology.

Under the agreement between the alliance and Google, the Japanese and French carmakers will equip their vehicles with Google's Android operating system to offer drivers navigation services and artificial intelligence-powered voice assistance, the alliance said.

The French-Japanese alliance's members sold 10.6 million vehicles in 200 markets in 2017, ranking second for the first time.