Nikkei hits 1.5-month low amid worries over U.S.-Saudi ties

The Nikkei index briefly fell to its lowest level in around a month and a half on Friday amid concern over the worsening of relations between Washington and Riyadh following the disappearance of a U.S.-based Saudi journalist in Turkey.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 126.08 points, or 0.56 percent, from Thursday at 22,532.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 11.79 points, or 0.69 percent, lower at 1,692.85.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, consumer credit and miscellaneous product issues.