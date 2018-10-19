'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell drops travel accessories brand

"Pretty Little Liars" and YouTube star Shay Mitchell has released a new travel accessories brand called BÉIS. 

The Canadian actress-cum-influencer is the face and co-founder of BÉIS, a travel collection made up of seven accessories: the Duffle, the Weekender, the Backpack, the Dopp Kit, the Makeup Case, the Passport Holder, and the Luggage Tag. 

Price points range from $12 for a luggage tag to $83 for a duffle bag. 

Their pitch? Bags and accessories that don't break the bank and are "selfie-ready cool." 

Since finding fame on the American teen drama series "Pretty Little Liars," Mitchell has parlayed her name recognition among teenage girls in the YouTube and Instagram world -- the latest starlet and actress to bring star power to the influencer world. 

Her YouTube channel has nearly 3.5 million subscribers who tune in for fashion and lifestyle videos including a dedicated travel playlist called "Shaycations." 

Her Instagram account boasts 21 million followers. 

BÉIS aims to shake up the Millennial travel accessory market currently dominated by Away, a line of luggage and accessories that has found wild success by tapping star influencers to market their products.

BÉIS is sold online at www.beistravel.com and on Nordstrom.

