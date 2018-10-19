How you can win an $18,000 ski holiday that comes with a private resort

It's a travel competition that will make a hero out of its winner. Vacation rental company VRBO has launched a competition that will offer the winner and 19 of their friends a ski holiday that includes very own private ski hill for a day.

Skiers, snowboarders and winter-loving merrymakers may want to try their luck in VRBO's "Win the Mountains Sweepstakes" which will send a small army to Eagle Point Reserve in Beaver, Utah for a three-night skiing holiday worth USD $18,000 next year.

The prize includes ski lessons, $5,000 spending money and a stay at a cozy mountain cabin that can sleep 25 people. But the cherry on the cake is a privatized resort experience that will make the party feel like VIPs. For a full day, the resort -- trails, lodges, and lifts -- will be closed off entirely to just the winners. No lines at the chairlifts and first crack at the snow.

The holiday is scheduled for February 2019. Contest closes November 17.