Dollar rises to mid-112 yen on higher Chinese stocks

The U.S. dollar climbed to the mid-112 yen zone Friday in Tokyo, as investors' risk appetite grew on a firm rise in Chinese stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.43-44 yen compared with 112.14-24 yen in New York and 112.61-62 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. It moved between 112.14 yen and 112.53 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.32 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1446-1448 and 128.69-73 yen against $1.1449-1459 and 128.44-54 yen in New York and $1.1514-1515 and 129.66-70 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

Dollar-buying took the upper hand against the yen through much of the day, as market sentiment improved following a sharp rise in Shanghai stocks while the Nikkei index recouped a large part of its loss after falling over 400 points in the morning, dealers said.

"A sense of relief was brought to the currency market after China released some key economic data including the July-September period's gross domestic product that indicate the world's second-largest economy is not as bad as feared," said Kengo Suzuki, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.

Japanese importers also sought the dollar for settlement purposes ahead of the weekend and supported the U.S. currency's downside, dealers said.

"Some traders bought the dollar on dips as many market players expect the dollar is likely to climb against the yen on the solid U.S. economy and a wider interest-rate gap between Japan and the United State," Suzuki added.

However, the U.S. unit later turned top-heavy at around the mid-112 yen zone as concerns over U.S.-Saudi diplomatic tensions and an unsolved Brexit deal remained in the market, dealers said.

"We have to closely monitor developments of such (political and diplomatic) issues for a while, including a rift between the European Union and Italy on that country's budget deficit problem," Suzuki said.