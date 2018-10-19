New Ad By Director Richard Linklater Slams Ted Cruz For Love Of White Castle [VIDEO]

Sen. Ted Cruz Blames Staffer For 'Liking' Pornographic Video From His Official Twitter Account

Ted Cruz‘s rival in the impending midterm elections is Beto O’Rourke, a Texas congressman and Whataburger fan. However, a new political ad aimed at Cruz has hit the airwaves, and it’s challenging the Texas senator on his professed love for White Castle hamburgers.

AD TARGETS TED CRUZ

Director Richard Linklater, actor Sonny Carl Davis and the “Fire Ted Cruz” PAC teamed up for another ad, this time focusing on the Cruz camp’s comments that O’Rourke is a “Triple Meat Whataburger liberal.” Davis begins by asking Cruz what that label even means, adding how every Texan he knows enjoys Whataburger’s patties. Notably, Whataburger was founded in Texas back in 1950.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Afterwards, footage of Cruz professing his love for White Castle is played, to which Davis responds, “I don’t even know what that is.” Evidently, there isn’t a White Castle situated “within 900 miles of Texas,” although he proposes Canada might house one. “Come on, Ted,” Davis says as the 36-second video ends. The entire ad, titled “Ted Cruz loves White Castle,” can be seen below:

O’Rourke, following the completion of his first debate with Cruz last month, drove through a Dallas-based Whataburger, politely ordering a “number one.” The fast food chain has become something of a fixture between Cruz and O’Rourke; Cruz spokeswoman Emily Miller referenced the burger joint in August, saying, “Unlike the spicy ketchup, when Texans unwrap the O’Rourke packaging, they are definitely not going to like what they see underneath. He’s like a Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.”

The Democrat responded to Miller’s criticism by continuing to support his preferred burger restaurant, even skateboarding in a Whataburger parking lot in what has become a popular video.