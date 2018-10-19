Brewers Vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 6 Preview: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch, Prediction

Hernan Perez homers in Brewers' 3-2 win vs. Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night for Game 6 of the NL Championship Series, and here is what you need to know.

Dodgers Vs. Brewers, NLCS Game 6 Preview

The Dodgers lead the series 3-2 after winning 5-2 in L.A. on Wednesday. Now, the Brewers will desperately try to force a Game 7. The winner of this series will advance to the World Series to face the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 5 on Thursday night to win their 14th AL Pennant and first since 2013, when they last won the national title.

Here are all the details for Friday’s matchup:

Date: Friday, Oct. 19

Time: 8:39 p.m. EST

Location: Miller Park in Milwaukee

TV channel: FS1

Milwaukee will start lefty Wade Miley, who finished the regular season 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA. Miley was pulled after only five pitches in Game 5. However, he also threw 5.2 scoreless innings in Game 2. On Friday, Miley will face off against another left-hander: Hyun-jin Ryu. Ryu finished the season with a 1.97 ERA.

It seems that the Dodgers are poised to win this big game and win their second straight NL Pennant and 23rd overall. Los Angeles fell to the Astros in seven games in last year’s World Series.