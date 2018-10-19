FEATURE: India on track to start bullet train service by 2022

India starts building high-speed railway using Japanese technology

India is aiming to launch the country's first high-speed rail project using Japan's shinkansen technology in 2022, which will be the 75th anniversary of independence from British rule.

"High-speed rail for the community should mean progress and development. We should not only see high speed for those who are traveling in it, we should see it as a catalyst for development and for all the local people," Achal Khare, managing director of the Ministry of Railways' National High-Speed Rail Corp., said in a recent press conference held in Maharashtra.

Since the project got underway in December 2017, it has been dealing with protests over land acquisition from farmers backed by local political groups. But with an aim to achieve the target, the project has already completed 15 to 20 percent of its work.

In a recently organized three-day tour for Indian and international media, the NHSRC showcased the current status of the project, which will connect the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The 508-kilometer corridor will connect the cities of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and the country's economic hub Mumbai.

The terminal at Ahmedabad will, according to the NHSRC, will be designed on the theme of a banyan tree, which is considered to grow and survive for centuries.

"The terminal building will be a major interchange hub which will help passengers to easily commute through different modes of transport, which are high-speed rail, Indian railways, metro lines, bus rapid transport. It would have a concourse floor which would include waiting area, amenities, shopping options, restaurants and food court for the passengers," Dhananjay Kumar, the NHSRC's press relations officer, told media during the site visit.

The construction of the terminal by the NHSRC is slated to be completed by March 2021. During the tour, the NHSRC also showed off the depot which will serve as the maintenance destination for bullet trains.

The presentation at the depot also included the functioning of a tree transplanting machine, which is expected to be used for shifting trees located in the areas where the tracks are to be placed.

"This process feels more beneficial because, as per forest ministry rules, if we cut down one tree then we have to plant at least 20 trees, which would cost us $348 per plantation," said Dhananjay.

Although the farmers are upset with the land acquisition process, there are certain locals who appreciate that the authority has been taking some sensible steps toward the project and the situation which would be affected by it.

"I am very happy with this step taken by government as now Gujarat will be known all over the world for the bullet train," said Praveen, who has been working for a factory in the village.

The high-speed rail project has not only received financial assistance from the government of Japan but also technical assistance in order improve the working quality of country's high-speed rail service.

At the High Speed Rail Training Institute in Vadodara, the NHSRC has not only dreamed about training people for the project but also incorporating every technical aspect of Japan's shinkansen.

"To become a trainer at the institute, some people have gone to Japan, at they will later train people in the institute," said Pradeep Ahirkar, the NHSRC's chief project manager in Vadodara.

Until now, around 60 people have been sent for the training and again in October, 30 people will be going to Japan for training. "So, we are targeting around 350 people to be trained and further work as trainers in this institute," he said.

Spread over 4.92 hectares, the institute construction planning is being initiated by the JIC Consortium, which is led by the Japan International Consultants for Transportation Co. in association with Nippon Koei Co. and Oriental Consultants Global.

Besides placing professional trainers for the project, the institute has also been selected for housing and working on track slabs which would be used for the bullet trains. The slabs are being imported from Japan.

"The project is divided into three parts and we have decided to build 50 meters of slab track which can be used by the trainees during their training sessions," said Kikuo Watanabe, the team leader representing JICC in Vadodara.

Approximately 92 percent of the high-speed railway track will be elevated through viaducts and bridges. A total 10 trains are being targeted to start by 2022, with the number increasing to 16 by 2033.

"These trains will be equipped with the most advanced signaling system as used in the Japanese shinkansen train," said Dhananjay of the NHSRC.

With the current progress, the NHSRC is upbeat about finishing the project on schedule in 2022. The only hurdle which remains is land acquisition, which according to the official will be resolved with completion of a joint measurement survey.

"There had been a lot of confusion related to the project and land acquisition in recent times. Our priority is to maintain trust with these villagers and we are able to maintain it successfully to an extent. We are hopeful to finish the land acquisition issue by December this year," Khare said at the press conference held on the last day of the tour.

Land acquisition starts with a laser based aerial survey, followed by physical survey to verify and update the aerial survey. Thereafter, a joint measurement survey takes place.

At present the join measurement survey of the project has been completed in 50 villages of Maharashtra and 30 in Gujarat covering 102 km of the corridor.