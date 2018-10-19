U.N. motion readied to urge early ratification of nuke ban pact

U.N. General Assembly

A group of countries have prepared a U.N. resolution calling on member states to ratify a landmark nuclear arms ban treaty at an early date, according to a draft obtained by Kyodo News.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, adopted in July 2017, has so far been signed by 69 nations and ratified by 19. It requires ratification by 50 countries before it can enter into force.

The Austria-led U.N. General Assembly draft resolution is expected to face fierce opposition from all five permanent Security Council members -- the United States, Britain, China, France and Russia -- all of which possess nuclear weapons.

Nations relying on the U.S. nuclear umbrella such as Japan are also likely to follow suit and oppose the draft motion. Nuclear powers and nuclear umbrella states refused to join the negotiations for the nuclear ban pact.

The one-page draft welcomes the treaty's adoption and the ongoing process toward putting it into effect, which kicked off in September last year.

It also encourages countries that have not signed or ratified the pact to do so, as well as to promote adherence to the treaty in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora.

Furthermore, the draft asks U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to report on the progress made in the ratification process during the next U.N. General Assembly session to start in September 2019.

Austria and other like-minded countries decided to draft a stand-alone General Assembly resolution this year to build momentum for early entry into force of the treaty.

They last year included a similar plea in a resolution aimed at promoting overall global disarmament talks together with the existing Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The nuclear powers and nuclear umbrella states oppose the ban treaty in favor of the NPT, which many criticize for falling short of ridding the world of nuclear weapons since it entered into force in 1970.

Critics point out that, contrary to the goal of denuclearization, nations with nuclear weapons have only continued to modernize their arsenals.