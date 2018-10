Ike Barinholtz makes his directorial film debut with his new movie The Oath, and the 41-year-old actor sat down with uInterview to discuss the film, which he also wrote and stars in. The black comedy is set in a dystopian future, where the President of the United States has asked all citizens to sign a loyalty pledge […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.