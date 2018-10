On the fourth day of their landmark 16-day tour of Oceania, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Sydney’s Bondi Beach to meet with surfing group OneWave, as they took part in the group’s mental health awareness session. The Duke and Duchess were cheered on by thousands of people as they arrived at the beach and […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.